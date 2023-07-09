Logan Webb tosses shutout, Giants edge Rockies 1-0

[1/18] Jul 9, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb (62) throws a pitch against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

July 9 - Logan Webb threw the first complete-game shutout of his career, J.D. Davis provided all the needed run support with a fourth-inning home run and the San Francisco Giants outlasted the visiting Colorado Rockies 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in the final game before the All-Star break.

The win was the 49th of the season for the Giants, who ended Major League Baseball's traditional first half in third place in the National League West.

The Rockies, who lost the final two games of the series after taking Friday's opener 5-2, finished the first half with the worst record in the NL.

Having gone winless in his last two starts, Webb (8-7) was brilliant in his first-half finale, limiting the Rockies to two doubles and five singles. He didn't walk a batter and struck out 10.

It was not only Webb's first shutout in his five major league seasons, but also his first complete game. His previous season-long outing was 7 2/3 innings, and he had only pitched shutout ball once this year -- in a 1-0 loss to the Miami Marlins in May in a game that was 0-0 when he left.

Webb benefitted from double plays in the sixth and seventh innings and only once allowed a runner as far as third. That came in the third, when Brenton Doyle doubled with one out and advanced 90 feet on Jurickson Profar's grounder.

But Webb then got former teammate Kris Bryant to ground out to end the threat, which occurred when the game was still scoreless.

Webb struck out the side in the ninth to finished the shutout at 103 pitches.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (4-10) matched Webb pitch-for-pitch before Davis drilled his first pitch of the fourth inning over the center-field fence for his 11th home run of the season. It was the Giants' only extra-base hit of the game.

It also was the only run allowed by Freeland in his 6 1/3 innings, during which he gave up seven hits and three walks. He did not strike out anyone.

Wilmer Flores had a pair of singles for the Giants, who beat the Rockies for the fifth time in six meetings this season.

Harold Castro collected two hits for the Rockies, who matched the Giants with seven total hits.

