Luis Arraez, Marlins take aim at Phillies' pitching again















April 12 - Luis Arraez was the American League batting champion with the Minnesota Twins last season, when he hit .316.

Now with the Miami Marlins, the second baseman is showing early signs that he could win the National League batting crown this year.

He will look to stay hot and lead the Marlins to a three-game-series victory in the finale against the host Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Arraez hit for the first cycle in the history of the Marlins in their 8-4 victory over the Phillies on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Venezuelan, acquired in a Jan. 20 deal that sent pitcher Pablo Lopez to the Twins, is currently hitting .537 (22-for-41).

"I'm going to give this to my family, to my wife," a jubilant Arraez said in a postgame interview with Bally Sports Florida. "We're waiting for another baby, so, I'm happy, and I'm going to give it to you, wife. I love you."

Arraez was unaware that the Marlins had never had a player hit for the cycle.

"I didn't know that," he said. "I just go out and play hard. I'm excited. I'm happy."

So is manager Skip Schumaker.

"It's an incredible pickup," he said.

Jon Berti homered, singled and knocked in two runs for Miami on Tuesday while Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Yuli Gurriel each added two hits and an RBI. Jean Segura, a former Phillie, also had two hits.

The Marlins ripped a season-best 14 hits Tuesday to rebound from Monday's loss.

"I liked the approach (Monday) even though we got our butts kicked," Schumaker said of a 15-3 Miami defeat. "They still grinded out at-bats, and it carried over to (Tuesday)."

Edward Cabrera (0-1, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday for the Marlins. Cabrera is 1-1 with a 1.64 ERA in two career starts against Philadelphia.

The Phillies will look for a bounce-back performance Wednesday from their offense.

After a 15-run explosion on Monday, the Phillies scored four runs Tuesday but also had another baserunning blunder. Bryson Stott was caught drifting off first as the Phillies closed within 4-3 in the sixth inning.

Stott became the eighth Phillies baserunner erased in the first 11 games, which is a troubling trend for the defending National League champions.

"Too big of a turn," manager Rob Thomson said of Stott's move on his two-run single. "Just a little bit overaggressive and trying to do too much."

Stott added, "It's not a very good play by myself."

Kyle Schwarber hit a solo home run and Stott had two hits to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Stott has produced this season no matter where Thomson has inserted him in the lineup. He led off on Monday and then hit eighth on Tuesday.

"He continues to do well and have good at-bats," Thomson said of Stott. "He'll be leading off tomorrow."

The Phillies will hand the ball Wednesday to Zack Wheeler (0-1, 5.59 ERA). The right-hander has been very effective in his career against the Marlins, going 10-4 with a 2.41 ERA in 19 starts.

If Wheeler can last deep into the game, it would be beneficial. He hasn't looked sharp this season, lasting a total of 9 2/3 innings in two starts.

The Phillies used four relief pitchers after Aaron Nola lasted 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday.

"It taxes the bullpen," Thomson said. "We've got to figure it out."

--Field Level Media











