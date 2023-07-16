Luis Robert Jr., White Sox blast Braves

[1/29] Jul 16, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starter pitcher Kolby Allard (49) pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

July 16 - Luis Robert Jr. launched a two-run homer among his four hits and Jake Burger went deep for his second consecutive game as the visiting Chicago White Sox routed the Atlanta Braves 8-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Burger's 21st homer of the season, also a two-run shot, started the scoring in a four-run second inning, and Robert's 27th pushed the lead to 8-1 in the sixth. Robert finished with three RBIs, and Andrew Benintendi added three hits, three runs and an RBI. It was Benintendi's second straight three-hit game.

Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease (4-3), a native of nearby Milton, Ga., was the beneficiary of the onslaught. He worked five innings, holding the Braves' potent lineup to one run on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts. He threw 99 pitches, 60 for strikes, in his first appearance against the Braves.

Trailing 6-1, Atlanta had runners on first and second with one out in the fifth. Cease recovered to strike out Austin Riley, and won a 10-pitch at-bat with Matt Olson by getting him to fly out to left field.

The Braves' starter, lefty Kolby Allard (0-1), left the game with shoulder tightness in the second inning. In 1 2/3 innings, the White Sox peppered him for seven hits and four runs. Collin McHugh came on to get a line-drive out to strand two runners.

Olson singled in a run for the Braves in the third inning, his NL-leading 77th RBI. Atlanta lost its first series since dropping two of three games in Oakland in late May, and also saw its home run streak end at 28 games, three shy of the major league record.

White Sox right fielder Eloy Jimenez left the game in the second inning due to left groin tightness.

Leading 4-1, Chicago added two runs in the fourth on RBI singles by Benintendi and Gavin Sheets.

Tim Anderson added two hits for the White Sox, who finished with 14. Michael Harris II had two of the Braves' five hits, all singles.

Reynaldo Lopez, Aaron Bummer and Jesse Scholtens combined to pitch four shutout innings for the White Sox, striking out six and surrendering only two hits.

Braves right-hander Mike Soroka, who has battled injuries and ineffectiveness after missing the last two seasons, came out of the bullpen for the first time in his career. He gave up two runs on three hits -- including Robert's homer -- with three strikeouts in three innings.

--Field Level Media

