Luiz Arraez's pinch-hit single lifts Marlins over Diamondbacks

April 15 - Luis Arraez, who leads the majors in batting average, came off the bench to deliver the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning, powering the host Miami Marlins to a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday afternoon.

The Marlins, who have won four straight games, also got a solo homer from Garrett Hampson.

Tanner Scott pitched a scoreless ninth inning to give Miami its second straight series win after beating the Phillies twice earlier this week. It was Scott's first save this season after getting 20 last season.

Reliever Andrew Nardi (1-1) got two outs for the win.

Arraez, who missed his second straight start due to a hand injury, was inserted as a pinch hitter. He got jammed on a first-pitch sinker from reliever Andrew Chafin, but Arraez -- now hitting .511 -- still muscled the ball into center.

Neither starting pitcher earned a decision.

Miami's Braxton Garrett allowed four hits, one walk and one run in 5 2/3 innings. Garrett lowered his ERA from 4.70 to 3.38.

Arizona's Ryne Nelson allowed five hits, no walks and one run in six frames. He lowered his ERA from 4.91 to 3.71.

The Diamondbacks opened the scoring in the first. Ketel Martel was hit by a pitch on his right foot. He advanced to third on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s double off the wall in center, and Martel scored on Christian Walker's sacrifice fly.

Miami loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the first, but Jesus Sanchez's liner was caught in left field.

The Marlins tied the score in the fifth on the homer by Hampson, who yanked a 3-2 cutter down the line, just inside the left-field pole. Hampson fought back from a 1-2 count and ended up with his first homer as a member of the Marlins.

Arizona took a 2-1 lead in the seventh as Corbin Carroll stroked a double and went to third on a one-out balk by reliever Matt Barnes. Marlins manager Skip Schumaker then brought his infield in to try to keep Carroll at third, but Gabriel Moreno spoiled the strategy by grounding a single up the middle past diving shortstop Jon Berti.

Miami jumped back on top with two runs in the bottom of the seventh off reliever Scott McGough (0-2). Avisail Garcia started the rally with a leadoff double. Jean Segura tied the score with an RBI single. Arraez's single then put Miami ahead 3-2.

