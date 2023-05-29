Marcus Stroman dials up one-hitter as Cubs beat Rays 1-0















May 29 - Marcus Stroman tossed a one-hitter for his fourth career complete game to dominate the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a four-game losing streak with Monday's 1-0 home victory.

Wander Franco ended Stroman's no-hit bid in the seventh with a flared single to left field. Brandon Lowe followed with the Rays' only walk of the game, but Stroman got Randy Arozarena to fly out and Josh Lowe to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Stroman (5-4), who threw 105 pitches and struck out eight, was brilliant in taming a Tampa Bay offense that entered the game leading the majors in runs, hits, home runs and OPS. The right-hander also made a stellar defensive play by extending on the move to grab a feed from first baseman Matt Mervis for the first out of the ninth.

It was Stroman's second career complete-game shutout. The other one came against the Cubs on Sept. 8, 2014, when he pitched for Toronto.

Tampa Bay, which totaled 38 runs while winning four of its previous five contests, was shut out for the third time in 2023.

The Cubs, outscored 35-11 in their last four games, broke through in the fourth inning. Seiya Suzuki hit an infield single and reached second on third baseman Taylor Walls' throwing error on the play. He eventually scored on Mike Tauchman's sacrifice fly to right field.

Stroman's gem overshadowed the performance of Tampa Bay rookie Taj Bradley (3-2). Making his sixth major league start since debuting April 12, Bradley allowed the unearned run, plus Chicago's only three hits and a walk, while striking out eight in 5 2/3 innings.

Chicago improved to 3-4 on a nine-game homestand.

Prior to the game, the Rays placed closer Pete Fairbanks on the 15-day injured list with left hip inflammation he suffered while warming up in the bullpen against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.