Marcus Stroman goes eight innings, pitches Cubs past Mets

May 25 - Marcus Stroman allowed two runs over a season-high eight innings for the Chicago Cubs, who beat the visiting New York Mets 4-2 on Wednesday.

Chicago's Mike Tauchman had two hits, including a tiebreaking single that highlighted a three-run third inning.

Stroman (4-4) allowed only Francisco Alvarez's two-run homer in the third and New York's three other hits. He struck out only three batters but recorded 17 outs on ground balls and walked just two batters over 88 pitches.

Stroman's ninth quality start of the season helped the Cubs earn a second straight win to start the three-game set following a dismal 2-7 road trip.

Nico Hoerner clubbed a solo homer in the sixth inning for Chicago. Mark Leiter Jr. pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his second save of the season.

New York's Kodai Senga (4-3) endured his fourth straight tough road start, allowing three runs on six hits and five walks while striking out six over five innings. He threw a season-high 106 pitches.

The Mets, who entered the series on a five-game winning streak, have lost 11 of their past 14 road contests.

Stroman cruised early, retiring the first seven batters he faced. He then allowed a single to Mark Canha with one out in the third inning, and Alvarez followed with a drive into the left-center-field bleachers for his sixth home run of the season, giving New York a 2-0 lead.

Chicago answered in the bottom of the frame. The Cubs tied it with RBI doubles from Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki, and Tauchman's opposite-field single to left put them ahead for good. Tauchman, who made his 2023 debut on May 19, has three hits in the series.

The Cubs added a run in the sixth on Hoerner's third homer, off Drew Smith.

Chicago's Christopher Morel went 1-for-4 to extend his season-opening hitting streak to 13 games. He had homered in each of the previous five consecutive contests for the Cubs, who are 13-11 at home, where they have won three straight.

