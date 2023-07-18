Mariners hold on to capture opener vs. Twins

[1/45] Jul 17, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert (36) throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

July 18 - Jarred Kelenic's two-run single capped a four-run fifth inning and Eugenio Suarez later added a two-run homer as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Minnesota Twins 7-6 on Monday in the opener of a four-game series.

Joey Gallo and Max Kepler homered for the Twins, the latter a three-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning off Ty Adcock.

Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (8-5) labored through five innings but got the victory. Gilbert gave up two runs on seven hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Paul Sewald got the final out for his 19th save.

Twins All-Star Sonny Gray (4-4) remained winless in 13 starts since the start of May. The right-hander allowed five runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings, with four walks and five strikeouts.

Minnesota staked Gray to a 2-0 lead and he cruised through the first four innings, allowing just two hits, before running into trouble in the fifth.

With one out, Teoscar Hernandez doubled into the gap in left-center, Ty France walked and Mike Ford was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jose Caballero, the No. 9 hitter in the order, lined a run-scoring single to left.

After J.P. Crawford popped out to short, Julio Rodriguez drew a walk to plate the tying run. Kelenic brought home two runs with a single to left, giving Seattle a 4-2 lead.

Gallo took reliever Gabe Speier deep to center with two outs in the sixth. It was Gallo's team-leading 17th homer.

The Mariners got that run back in the bottom of the inning. Cal Raleigh led off with a walk, advanced to third on a pair of groundouts and scored on a wild pitch.

Kelenic grounded a two-out single to right in the seventh, stole second and scored on Suarez's two-run shot to left off Oliver Ortega.

The Twins opened the scoring with two runs in the third. Michael A. Taylor led off with a double into the left field corner, and Carlos Correa lined the next pitch into the right field corner for a run-scoring double. Edouard Julien grounded a single to left, moving Correa to third, and Alex Kirilloff lifted a one-out sacrifice fly.

--Field Level Media

