Mariners hold on, nip Giants for third straight win

July 4 - Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run double in a four-run ninth and the Seattle Mariners outlasted the host San Francisco Giants 6-5 on Monday night in the opener of a three-game interleague series.

With the score tied 2-2 and facing Giants All-Star closer Camilo Doval (2-3), the Mariners loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth on a Mike Ford single, a hit batsman and a fielder's-choice grounder to first on which San Francisco failed to get an out.

J.P. Crawford delivered the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly, after which Rodriguez lashed his double to left field, scoring Ty France and Kolten Wong.

Teoscar Hernandez's two-out single plated Rodriguez with what turned out to be a critical insurance run and completed the four-run uprising. The rally made a winner of the Mariners' third pitcher, Andres Munoz (2-1), who worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning with two strikeouts.

The Giants didn't go down quietly, drawing within 6-5 on Blake Sabol's second home run of the game, a two-out, three-run shot against Paul Sewald. Pinch hitter Wilmer Flores followed with a single to put the potential tying run on base before Sewald struck out Brandon Crawford to end it.

The first meeting of the year between the clubs became a battle of the bullpens after the teams traded leads in the first seven innings, which ended in a 2-2 tie.

The Mariners scored single runs in the fourth and seventh off Giants starter Logan Webb, who allowed seven hits in 6 2/3 innings, walking two and striking out 11.

A wild pitch that brought home Hernandez in the fourth and an RBI infield out by Rodriguez in the seventh accounted for Seattle's scoring against Webb.

In between the Mariners' runs, the Giants got to Seattle rookie starter Bryan Woo for a pair of runs in the fourth courtesy of Sabol's first homer of the game. With the two long balls on the night, Sabol increased his season total to 10.

Pitching across the bay from where he was a prep star at Alameda High, Woo limited the Giants to three hits and two runs in six innings. He walked two and struck out seven.

Rodriguez finished with three RBIs for the Mariners, who have won three in a row for the first time since sweeping a four-game road series across the bay against the Oakland Athletics in late May.

Wong scored twice, while Hernandez, Ford and Eugenio Suarez had two hits apiece for Seattle.

Sabol finished with all five of the RBIs for the Giants, who dropped a third straight for the first time since May 30-June 2.

The Mariners out-hit the hosts 10-7.

