Mariners hope to continue ascent vs. reeling Diamondbacks

July 29 - The Seattle Mariners are three games above .500 for the second time this season.

Seattle, which has won three in a row and six of its last eight games, will aim to keep the momentum going on Saturday night when it faces the host Arizona Diamondbacks in the middle contest of a three-game set in Phoenix.

The Mariners have won four straight games on four occasions this season. Seattle also is 4 1/2 games out of the last two American League wild-card spots.

Optimism suddenly is flowing after a first half that was subpar considering last season's team ended the franchise's 20-season playoff drought.

"We know we want to be buyers at (Tuesday's trade) deadline," Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh said after Friday's 5-2 win in the series opener. "We want to compete, we want to keep going in this thing. It's so far from over. We've played really good baseball lately, and we want to keep it going."

Raleigh and Tom Murphy each delivered back-to-back two-run doubles in the first inning Friday to give the Mariners a quick 4-0 lead.

Seattle star Julio Rodriguez continued his recent hot streak with two hits for his third straight multi-hit game. Rodriguez is batting .370 (10-for-27) with four homers and five RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

"Julio continues to roll," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "That's the most exciting thing. It's really been a struggle for him to put consecutive games together. Now it's three in a row. ... It's pretty awesome to watch."

Meanwhile, Arizona continues to sputter. The team that was one of the biggest surprises in the majors over the first half of the season is 3-10 since the All-Star break and has dropped 15 of its last 20 contests.

The Diamondbacks left 11 runners on base and were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position on Friday.

"I'll never stop believing in this team and their ability to win a baseball game," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "They have proven it to me time and time again."

Arizona's two runs on Friday scored on one play -- a wild pitch by Matt Brash followed by Raleigh's throwing error.

One of the struggling Diamondbacks is All-Star Lourdes Gurriel Jr. He was hitless in four at-bats on Friday and is just 2-for-39 over his last 10 appearances. His average has dropped 24 points to .246.

"Probably some timing issues," Lovullo said of Gurriel's slump. "There are at-bats where the ball is getting a little bit too deep. ... It's a combination of things. Timing -- which is causing him to make a rushed decision, which is causing him to make different decisions or poor decisions on balls and strikes."

Arizona's Ketel Marte reached base four times on three singles and a walk. It is his third three-hit game in his last 10 outings. He is batting .405 (17-for-42) during the stretch.

Two rookie right-handers will match up on Saturday.

Seattle's Bryan Woo (1-3, 4.91 ERA) has served up two homers in each of his last two starts, losing both times.

Woo, 23, gave up seven runs (six earned) and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings while losing to the Minnesota Twins on July 18. Five days later, he allowed four runs and four hits in six innings while falling to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Wood has yet to face Arizona in his young career.

The Diamondbacks are turning to Brandon Pfaadt (0-4, 8.81), who has served up 12 homers in seven big-league starts.

Pfaadt, 24, returned to the majors to face the Cincinnati Reds last Saturday and gave up three runs and four hits in six innings of a 4-2 loss. All three runs he allowed came on solo homers.

Pfaadt has yet to face Seattle in his career.

--Field Level Media

