Mariners rack up 16 hits, dispatch Angels

June 11 - The Seattle Mariners got four hits from J.P. Crawford, three apiece from Eugenio Suarez and Julio Rodriguez and rolled to a 6-2 victory over the Angels on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif., ending Los Angeles' five-game winning streak.

The Mariners tallied 16 hits in all, also getting two hits from AJ Pollock.

Seattle starter Bryan Woo, making his second major league start after getting hit hard his first time out, put together a strong outing on Saturday. Woo, who replaced the injured Marco Gonzales in the rotation, gave up six runs in two innings in his first start.

Against the Angels, Woo allowed two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, walking one and striking out seven.

Four Mariners relievers combined to shut out the Angels over the final 4 1/3 innings to secure the victory, allowing only two hits. Gabe Speier (2-1) retired the only batter he faced and got the win.

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer for the Angels' only runs of the game.

The Mariners broke through in the third inning with three runs against Angels starter Patrick Sandoval (3-6). Crawford singled with one out and scored on a two-run homer by Rodriguez.

Seattle added its third run of the inning when Ty France doubled and scored on a single by Teoscar Hernandez.

The Angels got two runs back in the bottom of the third thanks to Ohtani's two-run blast. It was Ohtani's team-leading 18th homer of the season.

The Mariners added to their lead in the fourth inning with two more runs against Sandoval. Tom Murphy drove in the first run with an RBI single and Crawford followed with an RBI single of his own for a 5-2 Mariners advantage.

Sandoval was finished after five innings, allowing the five runs on a season-high 10 hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out eight.

The Mariners increased their lead to 6-2 in the seventh inning, getting a run-scoring single from Suarez.

