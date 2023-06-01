Mark Canha stays hot as Mets sweep rival Phillies















June 1 - Max Scherzer tossed seven strong innings for a second consecutive start and Mark Canha continued tormenting the Philadelphia Phillies by hitting another two-run home run Thursday afternoon as the host New York Mets completed a three-game sweep with a 4-2 win.

The Mets have won 10 of 14 since falling a season-high three games below .500 on May 16.

Nick Castellanos had three singles and a sacrifice fly for the Phillies, who have dropped four straight and 12 of 17.

Scherzer (5-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out nine. The Phillies scored both runs in the first but got just one runner beyond first base the rest of the way against Scherzer, who has given up four runs (three earned) over 25 innings in his last four starts to lower his ERA from 5.56 to 3.21.

Jeff Brigham struck out one in a perfect eighth. Brooks Raley gave up a single to Castellanos and got the first two outs of the ninth before Drew Smith retired pinch-hitter Drew Ellis on a first-pitch flyout to earn his second save.

Jeff McNeil had an RBI single in the third before Canha hit the go-ahead two-run homer to left off Taijuan Walker (4-3) in the fourth. Canha hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the third inning Wednesday and added a two-run single an inning later to account for all of New York's RBIs in a 4-1 win.

Canha has four homers and 11 RBIs in his last three games against the Phillies dating back to Aug. 21, 2022.

Rookie Mark Vientos lofted a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The Phillies took their early lead with the benefit of a throwing error by Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez. Scherzer gave up a one-out single to Trea Turner and walked Bryce Harper before Turner stole third and trotted home when Alvarez's throw sailed into left field. Harper, who stole second on the play, took third on the error and later scored on Castellanos' sacrifice fly.

Walker allowed three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two over four innings.

