Marlins give Sandy Alcantara loads of support, rout Rockies















May 25 - Jonathan Davis homered among his three hits, Jorge Soler went deep for the second straight night and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 10-2 in Denver on Wednesday night.

Yuli Gurriel had four hits while Jacob Stallings and Soler added two hits apiece for the Marlins. Major league batting leader Luis Arraez, who earlier hit a two-run double, exited the game in the seventh inning due to a left leg cramp.

Miami starter Sandy Alcantara (2-5) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out three.

Elias Diaz homered for the Rockies. Colorado starter Karl Kauffmann (0-2) gave up five runs on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked three and fanned two.

Colorado went ahead in the first inning when Charlie Blackmon led off with a triple and scored on Jurickson Profar's double. The hit extended Profar's on-base streak to 32 games, the longest current stretch in the majors.

Kauffmann cruised through the first three innings before faltering in the fourth. Soler was hit by a pitch and Arraez reached on a fielder's choice. Bryan De La Cruz walked, and Gurriel singled to drive in Arraez and put runners on the corners.

De La Cruz scored on a double steal to put the Marlins ahead 2-1, and they padded the lead in the fifth.

Stallings led off with a double, Davis singled and Stallings scored on a sacrifice fly by Jon Berti. Soler singled and both runners came home on a double by Arraez, which ended Kauffmann's night.

Miami added another run in the sixth when Gurriel tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Stallings. One out later, Davis hit his first home run of the season to make it 7-1.

Colorado got one back in the bottom of the inning on a leadoff homer by Diaz, his fifth of the season and second in three games.

The Marlins put the game away in the seventh inning. Soler led off with a home run, his 14th of the season, and pinch hitter Garrett Hampson singled. Two outs later, Gurriel singled and Joey Wendle doubled to left to bring home two more.

Miami will attempt to gain a split of the four-game series in the finale Thursday afternoon.

