Marlins-Guardians postponed; doubleheader set for Saturday















April 21 - The Cleveland Guardians' home game Friday night against the Miami Marlins was postponed about 40 minutes before the scheduled first pitch due to inclement weather.

The Guardians and Marlins instead will play a traditional doubleheader on Saturday starting at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Thunderstorms in the Cleveland area Friday night caused the first game of a three-game interleague series to be wiped out; there was also a 100 percent chance of rain forecast for Saturday.

Starting pitching changes were not immediately known. Right-hander Zach Plesac (1-0, 6.92 ERA) was set to take the bump for Cleveland opposite Miami lefty Braxton Garrett (0-0, 3.38).

Saturday's original game was slated to be a duel between former Cy Young Award winners -- Shane Bieber (1-0, 2.88) for the Guardians and Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 5.47) for the Marlins.

--Field Level Media











