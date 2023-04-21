Marlins-Guardians postponed; doubleheader set for Saturday
April 21 - The Cleveland Guardians' home game Friday night against the Miami Marlins was postponed about 40 minutes before the scheduled first pitch due to inclement weather.
The Guardians and Marlins instead will play a traditional doubleheader on Saturday starting at 3:10 p.m. ET.
Thunderstorms in the Cleveland area Friday night caused the first game of a three-game interleague series to be wiped out; there was also a 100 percent chance of rain forecast for Saturday.
Starting pitching changes were not immediately known. Right-hander Zach Plesac (1-0, 6.92 ERA) was set to take the bump for Cleveland opposite Miami lefty Braxton Garrett (0-0, 3.38).
Saturday's original game was slated to be a duel between former Cy Young Award winners -- Shane Bieber (1-0, 2.88) for the Guardians and Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 5.47) for the Marlins.
--Field Level Media
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BaseballAfter 2-year absence, Joey Lucchesi rejoins Mets to face Giants
Max Scherzer began serving a 10-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's ban on foreign substances Thursday night, which means the New York Mets' current rotation includes none of the veteran All-Stars they were counting on.
- BaseballPadres' Seth Lugo under pressure in start vs. D-backs
Seth Lugo will be battling for his spot in San Diego's rotation when he starts for the Padres against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in Phoenix.
- BaseballAfter brief outing, Shohei Ohtani draws start vs. Royals
Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound to make his fifth start of the season for the Los Angeles Angels against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.