Marlins' late rally sends Pirates to 10th straight loss

June 23 - Garrett Cooper slugged a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 6-4 win over the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates.

It was Pittsburgh's 10th straight loss, the longest active skid in the majors. Miami had lost its previous two games.

The Marlins got a career-high 13 strikeouts in seven strong innings from starter Braxton Garrett, who left with a no-decision. The win went to Huascar Brazoban (2-1), who got the last out in the eighth inning, and A.J. Puk handled the ninth for his 10th save.

Miami second baseman Luis Arraez, who went 1-for-3 with a walk, saw his major-league-leading batting average drop a point to .397.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller, who allowed one run on five hits and no walks in seven innings, was in line for the win before Cooper's homer off reliever Carmen Modzinski capped a five-run eighth. Keller owns Pittsburgh's most recent win, a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets on June 11.

Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana had a big game with an RBI double, a steal that led to a second run and excellent defense.

The Pirates hit two solo homers in the top of the eighth inning -- by Henry Davis and Ke'Bryan Hayes -- to take a 4-1 lead. For Davis, the first overall pick in the 2021 draft, it was his first homer in just his fourth major league game.

In the bottom of the eighth, Miami loaded the bases with no outs off Dauri Moreta on a double from Jonathan Davis, an Arraez walk and a Jorge Soler single.

On Modzinski's first pitch, Bryan De La Cruz grounded a two-run single. One out later, Cooper also attacked a first-pitch fastball from Modzinski, driving the ball 413 feet to right-center.

Miami opened the scoring in the second inning. Cooper doubled, advanced on Berti's infield single and scored on Wendle's sacrifice fly.

Garrett struck out the first two batters in the fourth inning before the Pirates started an improbable rally. Connor Joe singled, and Santana lofted a drive to right-center that became an RBI double when center fielder Davis' dive at the start of the warning track came up empty.

Santana then stole third and scored when catcher Nick Fortes' throw bounced into left field for an error.

Pittsburgh stretched its lead to 4-1 in the eighth as Davis (407 feet) and Hayes (370) went deep off of reliever Andrew Nardi. Both of them hit sliders.

In the fourth inning, Santana dove to his right to field a 105 mph grounder hit by Jon Berti. Santana made the play unassisted.

In the fifth, Santana moved to his left and made a sliding catch of a Joey Wendle grounder that appeared ticketed for a down-the-line double. Santana completed the play by tossing to Keller.

