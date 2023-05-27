Marlins pile up 16 hits in victory over Angels

[1/24] May 26, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports















Bryan De La Cruz had four of the Miami Marlins' 16 hits in a 6-2 victory that ended the Los Angeles Angels' four-game winning streak on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.

De La Cruz homered and singled three times for Miami, which also got a home run from Jorge Soler for the fourth game in a row. The Marlins received two hits apiece from National League batting leader Luis Arraez, Yuli Gurriel, Jean Segura and Nick Fortes. Gurriel has 11 hits in his past 17 at-bats.

The 16 hits were a season high for Miami and marked the sixth consecutive game in which the club had 10 or more hits.

Marlins starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo (4-3) and five relievers combined to give up 10 hits, but only the two runs as Angels hitters went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Gio Urshela had three hits (all singles), Mike Trout had two hits (single, double) and Brandon Drury homered for Los Angeles.

The Marlins scored single runs in the second and third innings off Angels starter Reid Detmers (0-4) to take a 2-0 lead. Segura singled in one run in the second, and in the third, Soler led off the inning with a home run, his 16th of the season.

Luzardo held the Angels scoreless through four innings. In the fifth, Chad Wallach led off with a single and took second on a wild pitch. Luzardo struck out both Zach Neto and Taylor Ward before Trout's single to left field scored Wallach to cut the Angels' deficit to 2-1.

Luzardo was finished after five innings, having allowed the one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Detmers pitched into the sixth inning but gave up four consecutive singles, the last of which was an RBI hit by Fortes that increased Miami's lead to 3-1.

Detmers was replaced by Jacob Webb, who entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs but was able to work his way out of the jam, keeping the Angels within two runs.

The Angels cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth on a solo homer by Drury off Marlins reliever Bryan Hoeing.

De La Cruz's two-run homer in the seventh inning put Miami up 5-2, and Arraez added an RBI single in the eighth.

