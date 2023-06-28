Marlins rack up 19 hits, blow out Red Sox

[1/28] Jun 27, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

June 28 - The Miami Marlins matched their season high with 19 hits and Sandy Alcantara pitched seven innings of one-run ball on the way to a 10-1 win over the host Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Bryan De La Cruz (2-for-5) and Jazz Chisholm Jr. (3-for-4) combined for five RBI and three runs in the middle of the Miami lineup. De La Cruz and Jean Segura each homered to help the Marlins to their third straight win.

Garrett Cooper added three hits and two RBIs while Joey Wendle went 4-for-4 with two runs for Miami in the opener of a three-game series. Major league batting leader Luis Arraez went 2-for-5, leaving his average at .399.

Alcantara (3-6) struck out five and allowed six hits and two walks.

Triston Casas went 3-for-4 while Alex Verdugo and Enrique Hernandez each had two hits for Boston, which lost for the fifth time in six games.

Four consecutive one-out hits helped the Marlins grab a 3-0 lead against Red Sox starter Garrett Whitlock (4-3) in the first inning.

After Jorge Soler sent a ground ball single to center, De La Cruz socked a two-run homer into the right-center-field bullpen. Chisholm doubled, and Cooper drove him home on a line single to center.

The Red Sox got a run back in the bottom of the first as Justin Turner and Verdugo hit back-to-back doubles.

Soler's RBI double after a pair of one-out hits in the fourth added to the Miami lead. Chisholm made it 5-1 on a two-out ground-ball single to center two batters later.

Leading off the fifth, Segura cranked his second home run of the season over the Green Monster to lift the Marlins lead to 6-1.

Whitlock was charged with six runs on 11 hits -- including the two homers -- in 4 2/3 innings. He matched his season high with seven strikeouts without issuing a walk.

In the eighth, three straight hits against Boston reliever Joe Jacques included an Arraez RBI double.

Miami scored twice more before the inning's end. Justin Garza replaced Jacques and retired the first two batters he faced before Chisholm hit a two-run single to right and Cooper added an RBI double to center.

--Field Level Media















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.