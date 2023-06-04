Marlins rally to beat Athletics for three-game sweep
June 4 - Garrett Cooper hit a three-run homer to help the Miami Marlins complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Oakland Athletics with a 7-5 win on Sunday afternoon.
Cooper also doubled and scored; Yuli Gurriel singled, doubled and tripled; and Bryan De La Cruz and Luis Arraez each had two hits for the Marlins, who have won seven of nine.
Miami starter Sandy Alcantara allowed five runs and six hits in seven innings. The reigning NL Cy Young winner struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
A's starter Paul Blackburn allowed five runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked two.
Ramon Laureano had two hits and two RBIs for the A's, who have lost four straight games.
The first two Miami hitters reached base off Austin Pruitt (1-3) in the eighth before Arraez hit a grounder off the glove of second baseman Aledmys Diaz with one out and the infield in, scoring Joey Wendle for a 6-5 lead.
The Marlins added another run on a passed ball to make it 7-5.
Gurriel's RBI double gave the Marlins a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
Alcantara needed just 13 pitches to get through the first two innings but was tagged for five runs in the third.
Nick Allen executed a squeeze play to tie the score 1-1, and Esteury Ruiz followed with an RBI single to give Oakland a 2-1 lead.
Laureano doubled over the head of De La Cruz in left to score two more runs for a 4-1 lead.
Laureano then broke for third base and Alcantara threw the ball away, allowing another run to score for a 5-1 lead.
Miami cut the lead to 5-2 on Jacob Stallings' sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Cooper lined his three-run homer off the base of the left-field foul pole to tie the score 5-5 in the fifth.
Alcantara settled in after his throwing error and retired eight in a row before Laureano singled to lead off the sixth, but he was erased on a double play.
Tanner Scott (4-1) pitched the eighth inning to earn the victory, and Dylan Floro pitched the ninth for his sixth save.
--Field Level Media
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BaseballGuardians put together extra-base hits, edge Twins
Josh Naylor and Andres Gimenez ripped back-to-back extra-base hits in the seventh inning to break open a scoreless tie and power the Cleveland Guardians past the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Sunday in Minneapolis.
- BaseballJake Burger's walk-off grand slam gives White Sox sweep of Tigers
Jake Burger hit a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth to give the host Chicago White Sox a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon.
- BaseballBrady Singer and Royals shut down Rockies
Brady Singer logged his first scoreless outing of the season and Maikel Garcia hit his first career home run to propel the host Kansas City Royals to a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon.
- BaseballBlue Jays stave off comeback-minded Mets for series sweep
Brandon Belt hit the tie-breaking two-run home run in the seventh inning for the Toronto Blue Jays, who completed a three-game sweep of the host New York Mets with a 6-4 win Sunday afternoon.