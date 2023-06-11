Marlins storm back with three-run ninth to topple White Sox

[1/19] Jun 11, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (27) delivers against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports















June 11 - Jorge Soler homered twice and Bryan De La Cruz delivered a clutch two-out double to drive in the go-ahead runs as the visiting Miami Marlins rallied for a three-run ninth inning to beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Sunday.

The White Sox had led comfortably 5-1 after Luis Robert Jr. hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh. But the Marlins chipped away with solo homers from Soler and Garrett Cooper in the eighth to cut the lead to 5-3.

Jean Segura homered in the top of the ninth to cut the White Sox' lead to one, before Jonathan Davis reached on a catcher's interference call and Soler walked. Then De La Cruz ripped a double down the left-field line to score both runners and give the Marlins the lead.

Bryan Hoeing (1-1) was credited with the win in relief for Miami while A.J. Puk notched his seventh save with a 1-2-3 ninth. Kendall Graveman (1-3), who surrendered all three Miami runs in the ninth, took the loss.

Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito, who had pitched six no-hit innings in his last outing against the New York Yankees on June 6, kept the Miami bats silent early, running his scoreless innings streak to 10 2/3 innings without much trouble.

That changed when Soler crushed a fastball 410 feet into the center field seats for a 1-0 Marlins lead.

Meanwhile, left-hander Braxton Garrett was even more effective in the early innings for Miami. Garrett gave up only a first-inning double to Robert and infield singles to Clint Frazier and Andrew Benintendi through 5 1/3 scoreless innings with one walk. He struck out three White Sox on 10 pitches in the second.

Soler's second blast, in the eighth, was his 19th of the season and moved him into a tie for second in MLB with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, behind Peter Alonso of the New York Mets (22). Cooper's 427-foot shot to center cut Chicago's lead to 5-3.

Giolito struck out eight and scattered six hits with one walk over his seven innings to get the win.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.