Matt Olson's second home run lifts Braves over Brewers

July 30 - Matt Olson homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Atlanta Braves complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Milwaukee Brewers with an 8-6 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Olson broke a 6-6 tie with a two-run homer in the eighth off reliever Joel Payamps (4-2).

Olson has 35 home runs and a major league-leading 88 RBIs this season.

Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna also homered and Ronald Acuna Jr. had two hits and two runs for Atlanta.

Braves starter AJ Smith-Shawver allowed three runs and four hits in five innings. The rookie right-hander struck out three and walked four in his fourth major league start.

Kirby Yates (5-0) pitched a scoreless eighth to earn the victory and Raisel Iglesias closed the ninth for his 20th save.

Brewers starter Colin Rea gave up five runs and five hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Christian Yelich and Carlos Santana homered and William Contreras had two hits and two RBIs for Milwaukee, which has dropped four of five.

Yelich led off the game with a walk and later scored on a wild pitch to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead.

Following a leadoff single by Acuna in Atlanta's half of the first, Riley blasted the first pitch he saw from Rea for a 463-foot home run and a 2-1 lead.

Yelich prevented an extra-base hit with a running catch against the left-field wall to end the second. He then led off the third with an opposite-field home run to left to tie the score 2-2.

One out later, Santana pulled a home run over the right-field fence for his first with the Brewers, giving them a 3-2 lead.

Atlanta retook the lead in the third when Olson slammed a 2-2 pitch into the seats in right with two runners aboard to move the Braves in front 5-3.

Milwaukee came back with three runs in the sixth.

Yelich drove in a run with a bases-loaded groundout to make it 5-4, and Contreras followed with a two-run double to right to move Milwaukee ahead 6-5.

That lead didn't last long, as Ozuna blasted a solo home run in the bottom half of the sixth to tie it 6-6.

