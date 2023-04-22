Max Muncy, James Outman provide pop as Dodgers top Cubs

[1/24] Apr 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski (19) delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports















April 22 - James Outman and Max Muncy each homered twice and combined for seven RBIs as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 9-4 on Saturday.

Muncy, who clubbed a two-run drive in the seventh and a solo shot in the ninth, pushed his homer total to 10 with three in this series. Meanwhile, Outman, whose two-run homer also came in the ninth for his fourth hit, has four of his seven home runs during the set.

Dustin May (2-1) allowed two runs with two hits, while walking three and striking out six, in 5 1/3 innings for Los Angeles, which has split its first 22 games but taken two of three in this four-game set.

Nico Hoerner belted his second homer in as many days for the Cubs, who had won four straight entering this series and rolled 13-0 on Friday.

Chicago's Hayden Wesneski (1-1) yielded three runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

After not recording a hit or baserunner until the eighth inning against Drew Smyly on Friday, Los Angeles got to Wesneski early. Mookie Betts opened with a single, Freddie Freeman doubled and Muncy drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out. However, the Dodgers managed just one run in the first.

The Cubs also loaded the bases with their first three batters in the first. But they also settled for just one run via Seiya Suzuki's RBI fielder's choice.

Los Angeles regained its lead when Outman, who clubbed a tie-breaking grand slam in the ninth of Thursday's 6-2 win over Chicago, again homered into the right-field basket to open the second. Outman's flared, fourth-inning single brought home J.D. Martinez, who doubled, for a 3-1 edge.

The Cubs got within a run in the fourth on Eric Hosmer's RBI double. However, the visitors added on with Miguel Vargas' pinch-hit RBI single in the sixth and Muncy's drive into the right-field bleachers with a man on in the seventh.

With a man on in the seventh, Hoerner clubbed his second homer of the season to make it 6-4.

--Field Level Media











