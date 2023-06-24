Max Scherzer pitches Mets past Phillies

[1/25] Jun 22, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) in action against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

June 24 - Max Scherzer tossed six solid innings to earn his second straight win Saturday afternoon, when the slumping New York Mets edged the host Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 in the middle game of a three-game series.

Pete Alonso collected the tie-breaking RBI in the sixth inning for the Mets, who are 6-14 this month. Starling Marte had two hits, including a homer, while Brandon Nimmo had two hits and an RBI. Francisco Lindor and Luis Guillorme had a pair of hits apiece.

Nick Castellanos went 3-for-3 with a homer for the Phillies, who fell to 14-7 in June. Trea Turner had an RBI single while Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh finished with two hits each.

Scherzer (7-2) gave up two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight. The right-hander allowed one run over a season-high eight innings in an 11-1 win over the Houston Astros on Monday.

Brooks Raley and Adam Ottavino got two outs apiece before David Robertson recorded the final five outs -- four via inning-ending double plays in the eighth and ninth -- to earn his 11th save.

Marte's one-out homer in the first provided the Mets a rare early lead. New York has been outscored 56-22 in the opening inning this season.

The Mets doubled the lead in the third, when Guillorme laced a leadoff triple and scored on Nimmo's one-out single.

Scherzer retired seven straight before Castellanos led off the fourth with a homer to center. The Phillies tied the game in the fifth, when Marsh doubled on Scherzer's first pitch and scored on Turner's two-out single.

The Mets built their go-ahead rally against Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez (0-1) and Yunior Marte in the sixth. Nimmo chased Sanchez with a leadoff single before subsequent singles by Starling Marte and Francisco Linder loaded the bases.

Nimmo scored when Alonso legged out the back end of a potential double play grounder and Starling Marte trotted home on Pham's single.

Sanchez allowed three runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four over five-plus innings.

