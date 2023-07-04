Mets collect home runs, victory over Diamondbacks

[1/50] Jul 4, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; The details of the socks of New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) prior to the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

July 4 - Sterling Marte had two hits, including a three-run home run, to lead the New York Mets to an 8-5 victory Tuesday over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Phoenix.

New York veteran right-hander Max Scherzer, who originally was not slated to start the game, allowed five hits and four runs in six innings. He struck out nine and walked two.

He improved to 8-2 this season and 9-0 in his career against the Diamondbacks.

Scherzer's appearance allows him to start Sunday at the San Diego Padres before the All-Star break.

Six home runs, including three served up by Scherzer, accounted for nine of the game's runs.

Rookie Corbin Carroll put Arizona ahead 1-0 in the first inning with his 18th home run of the season.

Carroll was back in the starting lineup after a shoulder injury kept him out of most of the three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend.

Marte, formerly of the Diamondbacks, put New York ahead 3-1 with the three-run homer in the fourth inning off Arizona starter Zach Davies.

Back-to-back home runs by Christian Walker and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the bottom of the fourth tied the game at 3.

Brandon Nimmo's home run in the fifth inning gave the Mets a 4-3 lead.

Arizona sent seven batters to the plate in the bottom of the fifth against Scherzer and managed a run when Carroll walked with the bases loaded with two outs.

New York's Francisco Alvarez hit a two-run home run off reliever Miguel Castro (4-3) in the seventh inning to give the Mets a 6-4 lead.

The home run scored pinch runner DJ Stewart. Daniel Vogelbach had walked before Alvarez came to the plate.

New York loaded the bases against reliever Austin Adams in the eighth inning after Francisco Lindor was hit by a pitch and Jeff McNeil and Marte walked.

Stewart hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Lindor to increase the lead to 7-4.

New York scored another run in the top of the ninth on Lindor's RBI double.

Arizona cut the lead to 8-5 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth after reliever David Robertson (12th save) walked Walker with the bases loaded.

Robertson got Gurriel to ground out to shortstop to end the game.

