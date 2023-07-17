Mets snap skid with 10-inning win over Dodgers

[1/13] Jul 16, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Jason Heyward (23) is tagged out by New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) attempting to stretch a single into a double during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

July 17 - Luis Guillorme delivered the walk-off RBI double in the 10th inning for the host New York Mets, who snapped a four-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mets, who were outscored 12-3 and outhit 22-10 in the three-game series, improved to 14-23 since June 1. The Dodgers' six-game winning streak was snapped.

Guillorme, pinch-hitting for Mark Canha with automatic runner Brett Baty at second, failed to put the ball in play on consecutive bunt attempts against Nick Robertson (0-1) before doubling down the first base line past a drawn-in Freddie Freeman to easily score Baty.

It was the first career walk-off hit for Guillorme.

David Robertson (4-2) allowed one hit over two scoreless innings and stranded automatic runner James Outman at third in the top of the 10th by getting Will Smith to ground out and retiring Mookie Betts on a long flyout.

Brandon Nimmo had an RBI groundout in the fifth for the Mets, who received seven innings of one-hit ball from Max Scherzer. The right-hander, who gave up a second-inning single to Jason Heyward, walked three and struck out six over seven innings. It was the seventh time Scherzer has thrown at least seven innings and allowed one hit or fewer, tied for the 14th-most all-time.

Betts had a game-tying RBI single in the eighth. Dodgers starter Bobby Miller gave up one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five over 4 2/3 innings.

The Mets built their first run in the fifth. Starling Marte led off with a single and stole second as Baty struck out. Canha was then plunked by a pitch and Omar Narvaez drew a walk before Marte scored on a groundout by Nimmo, whose comebacker glanced off Miller's glove and left him no chance at turning a double play.

The Dodgers tied the game against Trevor Gott in the eighth. Outman drew a leadoff walk, went to second on a single by Miguel Rojas, advanced to third on Smith's flyout to right and scored on Betts' single to left.

--Field Level Media

