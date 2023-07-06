Mets stun D-backs with ninth-inning comeback

[1/30] Jul 5, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

July 6 - Francisco Alvarez hit a tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Mark Canha ripped a go-ahead triple later in the frame as the New York Mets rallied for a stunning 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night in Phoenix.

Alvarez, who went 2-for-4, was the only player on either team to record multiple hits. He helped the Mets post their fourth consecutive victory.

Christian Walker's seventh-inning homer had the Diamondbacks in position to win, but New York's out-of-nowhere uprising sent Arizona to its third straight setback.

Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin (2-2) retired Starling Marte on a grounder to second and Jeff McNeil on a fly to left to start the ninth.

Chafin was one strike away from sealing the victory before Alvarez sent a full-count sinker over the fence in right-center to tie the score. It was his 15th homer of the season and third in the past four games.

Brett Baty followed with a single before Canha came up and smacked a long drive to center that Alek Thomas couldn't run down. Baty easily scored to give New York the lead as Canha cruised into third.

Mets closer David Robertson worked a perfect ninth for his 13th save. He struck out Walker for the final out.

New York rookie Kodai Senga (7-5) matched his career best of 12 strikeouts while tossing a career-high eight innings. He allowed one run on four hits and one walk.

Senga's lone blemish came in the seventh when Walker jumped all over a 1-0 cutter and sent it well over the wall in left-center. The 434-foot blast was Walker's 18th of the season and second in two days.

The Diamondbacks had two of their hits against Senga in the first inning when Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll singled. Jake McCarthy had an infield hit in the fifth.

Arizona's Tommy Henry allowed two hits over six scoreless innings. He walked four and struck out two.

New York's lone hits off Henry were Marte's infield single in the second and Tommy Pham's single in the fourth.

