Michael Harris II shines, Braves outduel Tigers in Game 1

June 14 - Michael Harris II had four hits, including a homer, while scoring three runs and driving in four as the visiting Atlanta Braves defeated the Detroit Tigers 10-7 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon.

Ronald Acuna Jr. supplied three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs. Orlando Arcia contributed two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Spencer Strider gave up five runs, including three homers, in five innings but still collected the win.

Reliever Jesse Chavez was carried off the field after being struck in the leg by a Miguel Cabrera liner in the sixth.

Cabrera hit his first homer in 34 games this season, a two-run shot. Eric Haase and Spencer Torkelson also homered for Detroit.

Detroit starter Reese Olson gave up seven runs (six earned) in 3 1/3 innings.

Torkelson staked the Tigers to an early lead with his one-out blast to left-center in the first inning. Detroit increased its lead to 4-0 in the next inning.

Nick Maton was hit by a pitch before Cabrera smacked a fastball over the left-field wall. Haase followed with his third homer this season.

The Braves cut Detroit's lead in half the next inning. Harris II reached on a one-out single prior to Acuna's 14th homer.

Olson got into trouble by walking Eddie Rosario and Ozzie Albies with one out, leading to Atlanta's five-run fourth inning. Arcia singled to knock in Rosario and both runners moved up on left fielder Kerry Carpenter's error.

An error by third baseman Maton allowed Albies to score and Kevin Pillar to reach first. Harris then doubled in both runners and Acuna capped the big inning with an RBI single to make it 7-4.

Torkelson scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.

Harris gave Atlanta an 8-5 lead when he led off the seventh with an opposite-field homer. Arcia and Harris had RBI singles in the eighth.

Detroit scored a run in the bottom of the inning on Zach McKinstry's single but Nick Anderson struck out Matt Vierling with the bases loaded.

