Michael Lorenzen dazzles in debut, helps Phillies jolt Marlins

August 3 - Michael Lorenzen logged eight strong innings in his team debut to guide the visiting Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon.

Lorenzen (6-7), who was acquired from the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday prior to the trade deadline, gave up two runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out five while matching the longest outing by a Philadelphia starter this season.

Seranthony Dominguez worked around a leadoff single in the ninth to pick up his second save of the season.

J.T. Realmuto belted a two-run homer and Bryce Harper added a pair of hits for the Phillies, who took three of four games in the series.

Bryan De La Cruz hit a solo home run and Jazz Chisholm Jr. had an RBI double for Miami, which fell to 5-5 against Philadelphia this season. De La Cruz and Chisholm finished with two hits apiece.

Nick Castellanos led off the second with a walk and, one out later, Realmuto ripped his 13th homer of the season to open the scoring.

Miami halved its deficit in the fourth after Chisholm sent an RBI double into the left-center-field gap.

Neither team struck again until the seventh inning, when the Phillies looked poised to blow the game open.

Harper and Castellanos singled and Bryson Stott walked to open the inning, loading the bases with no outs. A.J. Puk came on for Marlins starter Johnny Cueto and induced Realmuto to ground into a force that erased Harper at home, but Brandon Marsh followed with a two-run single.

However, Puk buckled down, getting Trea Turner to fly out before striking out Rodolfo Castro to avoid further damage.

Cueto (0-3) allowed four runs on five hits in six-plus innings. He walked two and fanned four.

De La Cruz pulled Miami within 4-2 in the bottom half of the seventh with his solo shot to center. It was his 15th homer of the season.

