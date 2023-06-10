Michael A. Taylor knocks in all 3 runs as Twins beat Jays in 10

[1/38] Jun 9, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins talks to the media during batting practice before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports















June 10 - Michael A. Taylor hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to go with his two-run homer in the fifth and the visiting Minnesota Twins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Friday night.

Royce Lewis added a career-best four hits for the Twins, who ended their five-game losing streak. The Blue Jays had their three-game win streak stopped, although they have still won seven of their last nine.

Minnesota right-hander Sonny Gray allowed one run, five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi also lasted in five innings, allowing two runs and four hits with one walk while striking out four.

Kikuchi overcame a leadoff double and a two-out walk in the first inning before retiring Kyle Farmer on a groundout.

Gray pitched around Matt Chapman's one-out double in the bottom of the fourth, getting the final two outs to keep the game scoreless.

After allowing a one-out single in the second to Lewis, Kikuchi retired eight batters in a row until Lewis led off the fifth with an infield single to second. With one out, Taylor hit a drive to left-center for his ninth home run of the season and Minnesota led 2-0.

Toronto scored once in the home fifth. Santiago Espinal led off with a walk, Tyler Heineman blooped a one-out single and Bo Bichette hit an RBI single.

The Blue Jays tied the game in the sixth as Espinal singled with two outs against Jovani Moran and scored on a double by pinch-hitter George Springer against Brock Stewart.

Jhoan Duran (2-2) hit Espinal with a pitch to start the home ninth. Espinal took third on Springer's double. But Duran worked out of the jam, allowing only an intentional walk and ending the frame by inducing Brandon Belt to line out to second.

Lewis opened the 10th with an infield hit against Adam Cimber (0-1), moving automatic runner Ryan Jeffers to third. Taylor then hit a sacrifice fly with one out before Tim Mayza replaced Cimber to get the final out.

Duran allowed only a walk in the bottom of the 10th.

Toronto center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (wrist) was used only as a pinch-runner. Earlier in the day the Jays reinstated right-hander Mitch White from the 60-day injured list (right elbow inflammation) and designated right-hander Anthony Bass for assignment.

Minnesota second baseman Jorge Polanco (hamstring) did not start, and the Twins put left-hander Caleb Thielbar (oblique) on injured reserve -- recalling right-hander Josh Winder from Triple-A St. Paul.

--Field Level Media











