Mickey Moniak carries Angels past Twins

Mickey Moniak finished a home run shy of the cycle and Hunter Renfroe hit a two-out, tiebreaking single in the seventh inning to help lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday in Anaheim, Calif.

Moniak singled leading off the first inning, doubled in the third and had an RBI triple in the seventh that tied the game at 4-4. Willi Castro had given the Twins a 4-3 lead by hitting a solo homer in the top of the seventh.

Angels starter Reid Detmers, who threw a no-hitter last season against the Tampa Bay Rays, did not allow a hit through the first five innings on Friday against the Twins.

In the sixth, he struck out the first two batters of the inning, giving him a career-high-tying 12 whiffs. However, he walked Carlos Correa before Byron Buxton got Minnesota's first hit, a single to left field on Detmers' 99th pitch of the game.

Kyle Farmer followed with an RBI single, knocking Detmers out of the game. Jimmy Herget replaced Detmers and gave up a two-run pinch double to Alex Kirilloff, both runs charged to Detmers, tying the game at 3-3.

The Angels took the lead against Twins starter Joe Ryan in the third inning when Zach Neto singled, went to third on a double by Moniak and scored on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Ward.

Los Angeles added two runs in the fourth, one run scoring on a double by Brandon Drury and the second on a throwing error by Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers.

The Angels' winning rally in the seventh started with a one-out single by Neto off Twins reliever Griffin Jax (2-6). Moniak's triple scored Neto, and with two outs, Renfroe singled home the decisive run.

Zack Weiss (1-0), one of five Angels relievers, earned his first major league victory. Carlos Estevez pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout did not play Friday, getting a day off to rest.

