Mickey Moniak's key hit guides Angels over Cubs

Jun 7, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA;















June 8 - Mickey Moniak's two-out, three-run double in the sixth inning broke open a tight game and helped lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday in Anaheim, Calif.

The score was 2-2 before the Angels' Luis Rengifo hit an RBI single with two outs in the sixth. After a walk to Zach Neto loaded the bases, Moniak ripped a 2-2 splitter from Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr. into the right field corner, scoring all three baserunners to give Los Angels a four-run lead.

The Angels had seven hits in all, including home runs from Rengifo and Mike Trout.

Los Angeles starter Jaime Barria, who has spent most of the season in the bullpen, gave up two runs on three hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out three and saw his ERA rise from 1.59 to 1.85.

Angels relievers Ben Joyce, Aaron Loup and Sam Bachman combined to finish it off with four scoreless, hitless innings. Joyce (1-0) walked three in his lone inning but escaped to earn his first major league win in his fourth appearance. Bachman handled the final two innings.

The game was scoreless through three innings before Trout both saved a run and created a run in the fourth.

In the top of the fourth, Trout made a leaping catch at the wall in center field, robbing Ian Happ of a home run. Then in the bottom of the fourth, Trout hit the second pitch of the frame thrown by Cubs starter Jameson Taillon (1-4) over the fence in right-center for his 14th homer of the season and a 1-0 Angels lead.

Barria kept the Cubs off the scoreboard until the fifth inning, when Trey Mancini doubled home a run and then scored on a single by Miguel Amaya, giving Chicago a 2-1 lead.

The Angels tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth on a solo homer by Rengifo.

Los Angeles, which has won three in a row overall, will look to complete a three-game series sweep on Thursday. Chicago has lost three in a row.

