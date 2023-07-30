Nationals get off to fast start in win over Mets

[1/31] Jul 29, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets grounds crew pulls the tarp over the infield before the game between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

July 30 - Riley Adams had three RBIs Saturday night for the visiting Washington Nationals, who beat New York 11-6 during a game in which the Mets dealt Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers.

The Mets traded Scherzer and more than $35 million to the Rangers for Double-A prospect Luisangel Acuna, the brother of Atlanta Braves All-Star Ronald Acuna Jr. Scherzer also agreed to exercise his $43.3 million option for 2024.

Dominic Smith, Joey Meneses and Stone Garrett finished with two RBIs apiece for the Nationals, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Jeimer Candelario had an RBI double while Lane Thomas had a run-scoring single.

Patrick Corbin (7-11) allowed four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out two over 5 2/3 innings.

Mark Vientos hit a homer and had two RBIs for the Mets, who won 101 games last season but have been below .500 every day since June 6. Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer while Tommy Pham and Francisco Alvarez had a solo shot apiece.

Carlos Carrasco (3-5) gave up eight runs (six earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out two over 2 1/3 innings.

Washington scored four times in the first against Carrasco. Meneses opened the scoring with an RBI single and Smith delivered a bloop two-run single before Garrett's sacrifice fly.

Alex Call led off the second with a single and scored on Candelario's two-out double. Mark Canha singled with one out in the bottom half and scored on Vientos' hit.

The Nationals chased Carrasco in the third, when Garcia led off with a single and stole second. Carrasco walked Garrett with one out before Adams ended the right-hander's night with a two-RBI double. Thomas then added a two-out RBI single against Reed Garrett.

Pham homered leading off the fourth. Brandon Nimmo was hit by a pitch with two outs in the fifth before Lindor went deep.

Meneses had another RBI single in the ninth, when Stone Garrett legged out an infield RBI single and Adams hit a run-scoring double.

Alvarez and Vientos went back-to-back leading off the bottom of the ninth.

