Nationals-Phillies postponed; doubleheader set for Tuesday
August 7 - The threat of inclement weather in the Philadelphia area Monday night led to the postponement of a series opener between the Phillies and Washington Nationals.
Instead, the National League East rivals will play a single-admission doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 4:05 p.m. Game 2 will start approximately 30 minutes after the end of the first game.
Philadelphia and Washington were supposed to begin a four-game series Monday with Phillies left-hander Ranger Suarez opposing Nationals right-hander Trevor Williams.
On Tuesday, the Phillies will start right-hander Zack Wheeler (8-6, 3.71 ERA) in Game 1 and Suarez (2-5, 4.01) in Game 2. The Nationals will send Williams (5-6, 4.72) to the mound for the opener and use right-hander Josiah Gray (7-9, 3.54) for the nightcap.
