Nationals rally with 4-run ninth to edge Rockies

[1/14] Jul 26, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jake Irvin (74) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

July 26 - CJ Abrams capped a four-run, ninth-inning rally with a walk-off RBI single as the host Washington Nationals pulled off a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon in the rubber match of a three-game series.

With the Nationals trailing 4-1 entering the bottom of the ninth, Colorado closer Daniel Bard (4-2) loaded the bases with no outs.

After Keibert Ruiz popped out, Bard hit Dominic Smith with a pitch before Stone Garrett's groundout brought in another run as Washington pulled within 4-3. Luis Garcia was intentionally walked, and, with the bases full once again, Bard issued another free pass to Ildemaro Vargas as the Nationals drew even.

Matt Koch then came on for Bard and served up Abrams' game-winning hit.

Andres Machado (1-0) earned the win after striking out two while tossing a perfect top of the ninth.

The rally spoiled a strong start from Rockies starter Peter Lambert, who allowed one unearned run on three hits in six innings. He walked one and fanned two.

Elehuris Montero, Ryan McMahon and Michael Toglia each went deep for the Rockies, who are 6-5 since the All-Star break.

All three homers came off Nationals starter Jake Irvin, who surrendered four runs on six hits in six innings. He walked two and fanned seven.

Montero opened the scoring in the second, following Harold Castro's double with a homer to left to put the Rockies up 2-0. McMahon extended Colorado's lead an inning later when he clubbed a 441-foot solo shot to right center.

Washington cut its deficit to 3-1 in the home half of the third when Abrams scored on Jeimer Candelario's groundout.

The Rockies got that run back in the sixth, as Toglia led off with his second home run of the season.

Abrams finished 1-for-4 with an RBI, one run and one walk for the Nationals, who won despite mustering just five singles.

