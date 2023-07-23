Nationals smack skidding Giants

[1/64] Jul 22, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals president of baseball operations and general manager Mike Rizzo (L) puts on the jersey of Nationals first round draft pick outfielder Dylan Crews (R) at an introductory press conference prior to the Nationals' game against... Read more

July 23 - CJ Abrams homered for the second day in a row and helped spark the Washington Nationals to a 10-1 rout of the visiting San Francisco Giants on Saturday night.

Abrams' 10th home run of the season was a two-run shot in the second that came two pitches after Alex Call delivered a two-run triple. Washington struck for six runs in the inning.

The Nationals added four more runs in the fourth to reach a double-figure run total at home for just the second time this season. Washington is now 6-4 in its last 10 games overall.

The Nationals' offense was backed by a strong pitching performance from Josiah Gray, who lasted seven innings and permitted one run on four hits and three walks. He struck out four.

Gray (7-8) secured his first victory in three July starts. Rico Garcia and Joe La Sorsa completed what became a five-hitter for Washington's pitchers.

The Giants lost their fourth game in a row, this time dealing with pitching problems along with a suddenly sluggish offense.

San Francisco has posted a total of seven runs during its four-game skid.

Logan Webb (8-8) took the loss and was unable to get out of the second inning. He was charged with six runs on five hits with one walk in 1 1/3 innings. Webb had been 3-0 all-time, including a May victory, against the Nationals entering Saturday.

Sean Manaea worked the next 5 2/3 innings in relief, allowing nine hits and four runs while walking one and fanning five.

Abrams joined teammates Keibert Ruiz, Dominic Smith, Corey Dickerson and Luis Garcia with two hits. All nine players in the Washington lineup had at least one hit among the team's 14 total. Smith drove in two runs.

Joc Pederson went 2-for-3 for the Giants. J.D. Davis' sacrifice fly in the third inning provided San Francisco with its lone run.

