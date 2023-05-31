Newcomer Jake Marisnick gets key hit as Tigers top Rangers

[1/35] May 31, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith (47) makes a throw in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports















May 31 - EditorsNote: Fixed typo in head; Added trade timing in 2nd graf; Added more stats for each SP; Added missing "the" in 7th

Jake Marisnick had two hits and an RBI in his Detroit debut as the Tigers salvaged the finale of a three-game series by edging the visiting Texas Rangers 3-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

Marisnick was acquired from the Chicago White Sox one day earlier. Will Vest (2-0) was credited with the win, pitching 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Alex Lange collected his 10th save while striking out two in the ninth. Starter Joey Wentz allowed one run and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out five with one walk.

The Tigers were playing their first game after learning center fielder Riley Greene, their leading hitter, will be out indefinitely with a left fibula stress fracture.

Nathaniel Lowe had two hits and an RBI for the Rangers. Starter Dane Dunning (4-1) gave up three runs and seven hits in five-plus innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

Texas had two runners in scoring position in the first when Corey Seager singled and Adolis Garcia doubled. Josh Jung grounded out, leaving the runners stranded.

Marcus Semien had a one-out double in the third but Wentz struck out the next two batters.

Detroit broke through in the bottom of the inning. Zach McKinstry and Akil Baddoo had back-to-back singles. McKinstry scored on Javier Baez's fielder's choice. The Tigers had the bases loaded with two out but Dunning struck out Tyler Nevin to keep the score 1-0.

Jung delivered a one-out double in the fourth and scored on Jonah Heim's single to center. Texas then loaded the bases with two down but Semien popped out.

Dunning's day ended after he allowed singles to Nick Maton and Nevin to start the sixth. Zack Short's bunt single against reliever Jonathan Hernandez loaded the bases.

Jake Rogers' sacrifice fly gave Detroit the lead and Marisnick brought home Nevin with a single.

Pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman walked to lead off the seventh for Texas. Seager singled one out later but was cut down trying to stretch it to a double. Grossman scored on Lowe's single to cut the Tigers' advantage to 3-2.

Detroit left two runners on in the bottom of the frame. Leody Taveras had a two-out triple in the top of the eighth but the Rangers couldn't bring him in.

Each team left 10 runners on base.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.