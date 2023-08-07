Nick Allen homers twice as A's finish two-game sweep of Giants

[1/40] Aug 6, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) tags out Oakland Athletics second baseman Jordan Diaz (13) during the seventh inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

August 7 - Nick Allen belted two homers and Shea Langeliers hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the sixth inning to lift the host Oakland Athletics to an 8-6 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Allen, who had homered just once this season, went 3-for-4, with three RBIs and two runs, while Seth Brown went 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles, an RBI and a run for Oakland.

Zack Gelof went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs for the A's, who swept the two-game series.

Kirby Snead (1-0) picked up the win by striking out the side in the sixth to lead an Oakland bullpen in which six relivers combined to hold the Giants to two runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts over the final 5 2/3 innings. Oakland starter Luis Media allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Trevor May worked the ninth for his 11th save of the season.

LaMonte Wade Jr. went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run, while Patrick Bailey went 2-for-3 with two walk, an RBI and a run for the Giants, who have dropped two straight games after winning seven of the previous nine.

Trailing by three in the fifth, the A's pulled to within 6-4 on Allen's homer to left before taking the lead for good in the sixth.

With the bases loaded and one out, reliever Luke Jackson (1-1) walked Tyler Soderstrom on four pitches to force in a run before Langeliers followed with a two-run single to left to give the A's a 7-6 lead.

Tony Kemp's sacrifice fly in the seventh scored Gelof for an 8-6 advantage.

The Giants took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on J.D. Davis' RBI single that scored Wade. But the A's tied the game in the bottom of the frame when Brown's triple to center scored Gelof.

San Francisco took a 2-1 advantage in the second on Wade's run-scoring single that plated Brandon Crawford, but the A's regained the lead in the bottom of the inning on Allen's two-run homer.

The Giants regained the lead in their next at-bat. Bailey's single to left scored Joc Pederson before Davis scored on Crawford's groundout to make it 4-3.

Wade and Thairo Estrada each hit run-scoring singles in the fifth to push the advantage to 6-3 before the A's rallied.

San Francisco starter Alex Cobb allowed five runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 5 1/3 innings.

--Field Level Media

