Nick Senzel's heroics help Reds complete sweep of Nationals

[1/36] Jul 6, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; The Washington Nationals grounds crew rolls out the infield tarp after a rainstorm delayed the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

July 6 - Nick Senzel made a game-saving catch in the ninth inning and then hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the tenth as the visiting Cincinnati Reds rallied for a 5-4 win against the Washington Nationals Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.

Cincinnati has won five straight and 20 of 24. The Reds are 14-1 in their last 15 road games.

The Reds extended their home-run streak to 20 games, one behind the franchise record of 21, set in 1956.

With the score tied, Washington's Riley Adams doubled to right center with one out in the ninth against Tony Santillan, but Senzel made a jumping catch at the wall in right on smash by CJ Abrams for the second out before Alex Call popped out.

In the tenth, with Tyler Stephenson starting on second, Senzel homered to left-center on a first-pitch fastball from Hunter Harvey (3-4).

Santillan (1-0) pitched one inning and Alexis Diaz worked an eventful tenth for his 25th save.

Call went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Lane Thomas to make it 5-4. Jeimer Candelario was hit by a pitch and Luis Garcia pinch-ran. After Dominic Smith struck out, Corey Dickerson grounded out, advancing the runners, but Keibert Ruiz flied out to end it.

Call hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to give the Nationals a 3-2 lead, but the Reds tied it in the eighth as Will Benson doubled and scored on a pinch-hit single by Joey Votto.

Adams had three hits for Washington and Thomas had two hits and three RBIs.

The Reds opened a 1-0 lead in the third. Benson walked and later scored on a single by Kevin Newman.

Abrams reached on a fielder's choice and stole second with two outs in the Washington fifth. Call walked and, after a double steal, Thomas followed with a single to left, scoring both runners to give the Nationals a 2-1 lead.

TJ Friedl walked for Cincinnati leading off the sixth, and Matt McLain was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Elly De La Cruz doubled. Friedl scored but McLain was cut down at home by Abrams' relay throw, and the game was tied 2-2.

The game was delayed one hour and 43 minutes by rain in the second inning.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.