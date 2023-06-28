Ninth-inning double drives Guardians past Royals

[1/17] Jun 27, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel (right) talks with Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez (left) during batting practice before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

June 28 - Will Brennan had three hits, including a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning, to lift the Cleveland Guardians to a 2-1 victory over the host Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series.

Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his major-league-leading 24th save as the Guardians won for the sixth time in the past eight games.

The Royals scored an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth but ultimately lost for the 19th time in 24 games. Kansas City had just two hits.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona missed the contest after feeling ill before the game. He was taken to a local hospital to undergo testing. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale served as manager.

Josh Naylor led off the Guardians' ninth with a single and Andres Gimenez drew a one-out walk against Scott Barlow (2-4), who blew his second save in 11 opportunities.

Gabriel Arias pinch-ran for Naylor. Arias and Gimenez both scored on Brennan's ground double inside the first-base line.

Highly regarded Guardians prospect Gavin Williams and Kansas City's Brady Singer engaged in a pitcher's duel prior to an eighth-inning miscue by Cleveland reliever Trevor Stephan (4-3).

Stephan replaced Williams and Edward Olivares jumped on his first pitch, hammering a slider off the wall in left for a double. After Drew Waters struck out, pinch runner Dairon Blanco stole third.

Lopez then hit a comebacker and Blanco was stuck between third and home. But Stephan's throw was way wide and then he was slow to cover the plate as Blanco scored.

Williams gave up one hit over seven innings in his second major league start. The first-round pick in 2021 struck out six and walked one.

The only hit off Williams was Freddy Fermin's single with two outs in the third.

Singer put together one of his top efforts of the season by allowing four hits over six innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Carlos Hernandez allowed one hit in the seventh and Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect eighth for the Royals.

--Field Level Media















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.