Orioles beat up on Blue Jays in Hyun Jin Ryu's debut

[1/35] Aug 1, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu (99) pitches to the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

August 2 - Anthony Santander was 3-for-4 with a grand slam and right-hander Kyle Bradish pitched seven innings to lead the visiting Baltimore Orioles past the Toronto Blue Jays 13-3 on Tuesday night.

Gunnar Henderson added a solo home run as part of 3-for-5 night with four RBIs for the Orioles, who have won the first two games of a four-game series. Ryan Mountcastle was 3-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs.

The Orioles have won all five games in Toronto and lead the season series with the Blue Jays 7-1.

Bradish (7-5) allowed three runs, four hits and one walk while striking out seven to end a brief two-game personal losing streak and even his record against Toronto this season to 1-1.

Danny Jansen hit a two-run home run and Brandon Belt added a solo shot for the Blue Jays.

Toronto left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (0-1), pitching for the first time since June of last year following Tommy John surgery, gave up four runs on nine hits and one walk with three strikeouts over five-plus innings.

Baltimore scored twice in the first as Adley Rutschman and Mountcastle opened the game with back-to-back doubles to make it 1-0, Santander followed with a single and Henderson drove in a run with a fielder's choice groundout.

The Orioles added a run in the second on a double by Ramon Urias and Rutschman's single.

Chapman led off the home second with a single and Jansen followed with his 15th homer of the season to draw the Blue Jays within a run. Belt tied the game at 3-3 on his ninth homer of the season with one out in the third.

Henderson led off the sixth with his 18th homer of the season, knocking Ryu out of the game.

Jorge Mateo led off the Baltimore seventh with a single against Genesis Cabrera, stole second and scored on Mountcastle's double. Austin Hays was walked intentionally and Henderson followed with a two-run single.

Nate Pearson walked three straight batters with two out in the Baltimore eighth and Santander cleared the bases with his 19th home run -- and second grand slam -- of the season.

Jordan Hicks, obtained in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, allowed Ryan McKenna's two-run single in the ninth in his Blue Jays debut.

Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette (right knee inflammation) did not play Tuesday after leaving the game Monday in the third inning. Toronto acquired shortstop Paul DeJong in a trade with St. Louis earlier in the day to help fill any void.

Baltimore obtained right-hander Jack Flaherty from St. Louis before the trade deadline for a trio of minor leaguers.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.