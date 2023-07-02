Orioles benefit from late rally to top Twins, end skid

[1/23] Jul 2, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde (18) looks onto the field during the game against the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

July 2 - Jordan Westburg drove in the go-ahead run after being hit by a pitch in the eighth inning to lift the host Baltimore Orioles to a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Baltimore, which snapped a season-high four-game losing skid, was five outs away from being swept in a three-game series for the first time this season.

With Minnesota nursing a 1-0 lead, Adley Rutschman reached on an infield single with one out in the eighth inning against Twins closer Jhoan Duran (2-3).

Anthony Santander fouled off three two-strike pitches before drilling a single to right-center field, putting runners on the corners. Aaron Hicks tied it with a single to center that scored Rutschman.

Cedric Mullins grounded out to first base, advancing the runners to second and third. Pinch hitter Ryan O'Hearn, ahead in the count 3-0, was intentionally walked and Duran hit Westburg with the 0-1 pitch, forcing in Santander with the go-ahead run as the Orioles snapped a 19-inning scoreless streak.

Cionel Perez (2-1) strike out one batter in one scoreless inning to pick up the win. Felix Bautista struck out the side in the ninth for his 22nd save of the season.

Twins starter Sonny Gray pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits while walking three and striking out seven.

Baltimore starter Cole Irvin allowed a run on six hits over five innings. He walked three and struck out one.

Orioles outfielder Austin Hays left the game after a collision with Donovan Solano at first base in the second inning.

The Twins had a runner on first with one out in the first inning when Byron Buxton hit a shot to the gap in right-center field. Mullins raced over and made a jumping catch near the wall to save a run.

Buxton singled with one out in the fifth and went to second on a wild pitch. Willi Castro followed with a double to center and the Twins had a 1-0 lead.

Ramon Urias doubled against Gray leading off the fifth. With one out, Jorge Mateo walked. After Anthony Bemboom flied out, Gunnar Henderson was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Rutschman flied out.

