Orioles blank Pirates, win 4th straight behind Tyler Wells

May 14 - Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson each hit solo homers, and Tyler Wells allowed just one hit over seven innings to lead the Baltimore Orioles to a 2-0 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Rutschman went 2-for-3 while Henderson went 1-for-3 for the Orioles, who won their fourth straight game.

Wells (3-1), who had a career-high eight strikeouts, allowed just one hit -- a second-inning single to Carlos Santana -- before retiring the next 17 batters until walking Santana with two outs in the seventh.

Wells walked Jack Suwinski to put runners on first and second, but the right-hander got Miguel Andujar to fly out to right to end the threat.

Yennier Cano worked around a one-out double by pinch hitter Tucupita Marcano to pitch a scoreless eighth.

Felix Bautista overcame a leadoff single in the ninth by striking out the next three hitters to collect his 10th save of the season and his second in as many nights.

Cedric Mullins, who became the seventh Oriole in franchise history to hit for the cycle in Friday's 6-3 win, went 0-for-4 on Saturday for Baltimore, which will look to sweep the three-game series on Sunday.

Pittsburgh, which has lost 11 of its past 12 games, was held to just three hits while striking out 11 times.

Santana went 1-for-3 with a walk, while Bryan Reynolds went 1-for-4 and Marcano recorded the only other hit.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Rutschman blasted Roansy Contreras' slider over the center field fence.

Henderson extended the advantage to 2-0 with a solo home run in the second inning.

Contreras (3-4) settled down after being hit hard early. The right-hander didn't allow a run in the next five innings before being relieved by Robert Stephenson to open the eighth inning.

--Field Level Media











