Orioles defeat Red Sox for eighth win in nine games















April 26 - Tyler Wells gave the Baltimore Orioles a strong pitching performance in a 6-2 victory against the visiting Boston Red Sox in the rubber game of a three-game series Wednesday afternoon.

Ramon Urias went 4-for-4, scored three runs and had one RBI and Anthony Santander had a pair of sacrifice flies as the Orioles won for the eighth time in their last nine games and 10th in their past 12 outings. They completed a 5-1 homestand.

Wells (1-1) worked 5 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

Masataka Yoshida homered for the Red Sox. Starting pitcher Tanner Houck (3-1) took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) and seven hits in five innings.

Baltimore scored first on Santander's sacrifice fly in the first inning.

The Red Sox pulled even on Yoshida's fourth home run of the season to lead off the second inning. That was Boston's only hit through four innings.

The Orioles manufactured three runs in the fourth. They scored on a Urias single, Cedric Mullins' infield single and Adley Rutschman's sacrifice fly.

Justin Turner's two-out single in the sixth made it 4-2 and he was the last batter Wells faced.

Santander's sacrifice fly in the sixth stretched the lead to 5-2.

The Red Sox had the potential tying run at the plate with one out in the seventh inning. Yennier Cano escaped the jam by striking out Christian Arroyo and getting pinch hitter Reese McGuire on a line out to left field. Boston stranded two more runners in the ninth.

Ryan McKenna's double accounted for the final run in the eighth as Urias scored from first base to cross the plate for the third time in the game.

Mullins and McKenna, who entered the game as a pinch hitter, both had two hits.

Boston's Enrique Hernandez and Jarren Duran notched two hits apiece.

--Field Level Media











