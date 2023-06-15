Orioles outlast Blue Jays, 4-2

[1/14] Jun 15, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells (68) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports















June 15 - Anthony Santander hit the go-ahead RBI single with two outs in the sixth inning and the Baltimore Orioles went on to defeat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Thursday afternoon.

In taking the rubber match of the three-game series, Baltimore has won five of six games against Toronto this season.

Danny Jansen hit two solo home runs and a single for Toronto.

Adley Rutschman hit a solo homer and two singles for Baltimore. Austin Hays went 2-for-5 with a solo shot and Jorge Mateo had two singles and two stolen bases for the Orioles.

Baltimore right-hander Tyler Wells (6-2) allowed two runs, five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

Toronto left-hander Yusei Kikuchi allowed two runs, six hits and two walks while striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings.

Baltimore scored once in the first. Santander walked with two outs, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Gunnar Henderson's single.

Jansen led off the third inning with a home run to left.

Baltimore opened the bottom of the third with two singles, but Kikuchi retired the next three batters.

Jansen hit his eighth home run of the season on a blast to left in the fifth and Toronto led 2-1.

Rutschman hit his ninth home run on a shot to left to lead off the home fifth to tie the game. After an error was charged to first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a two-out grounder, Yimi Garcia replaced Kikuchi and allowed an infield hit before striking out Mateo to end the inning.

The Orioles took a 3-2 lead in the sixth on successive two-out singles by Hays, Rutschman and Santander against Garcia (1-3).

Orioles reliever Yennier Cano, who entered the game in the seventh inning, allowed one-out singles to Daulton Varsho and Guerrero in the top of the eighth. After Cano struck out Whit Merrifield, he was replaced by closer Felix Bautista, who struck out Matt Chapman.

Hays hit his eighth homer of the season with two out in the bottom of eighth against Erik Swanson.

Bautista earned his 18th save with a perfect ninth.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.