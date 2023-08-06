Orioles put away Mets 2-0 to finish sweep

[1/15] Aug 6, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) hits a pitch during the first inning against the New York Mets at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

August 6 - Kyle Bradish and four relievers combined on a four-hitter as the Baltimore Orioles completed a three-game sweep of the visiting New York Mets, winning 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

The Orioles, who've won seven of their last eight games, compiled their second series sweep since the All-Star break. They won Sunday's game without a run-producing hit.

The Mets, who failed to take advantage of six walks and a batter hit by a pitch, have lost six consecutive games and dropped their last seven road games.

Cionel Perez (4-1) was the winning pitcher with 1 1/3 innings of relief.

The Orioles scored their first run in the fifth inning when Jorge Mateo tripled with one out and scored on Adley Rutschman's groundout.

The other run came in the seventh after James McCann led off with a double and Ryan McKenna followed with a single. McCann scored from third on Ryan O'Hearn's pinch-hit, fielder's choice grounder.

Mets starter Jose Quintana was a hard-luck loser, permitting two runs and six hits in six-plus innings. Quintana (0-3) struck out six and walked two.

Bradish worked 4 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and five walks while striking out five. This marked the first time in an eight-start span that he didn't work at least six innings.

Cole Irvin, Shintaro Fujinami and Felix Bautista followed Perez on the mound for Baltimore. Bautista recorded his 30th save.

Mark Vientos led off the ninth with a double, but he didn't advance as Bautista induced a pair of flyouts before striking out Daniel Vogelbach.

New York had singles from Francisco Lindor, Omar Narvaez and Rafael Ortega.

The Orioles were limited to six hits. No player in the game had more than one hit.

Baltimore has blanked both New York teams in a 10-day span after a 1-0 decision against the visiting Yankees on July 28.

