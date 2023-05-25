Orioles surge past Yankees behind eight-run inning















May 25 - Pinch hitter Gunnar Henderson delivered a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning as the Baltimore Orioles stormed back for a 9-6 victory over the host New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

The Orioles won for the 10th time in 14 games by scoring five of their eight seventh-inning runs against Nestor Cortes and Jimmy Cordero before an out was recorded. The first six hitters of the inning reached base as Adam Frazier knocked out Cortes with a three-run homer that clanged off the right-field foul pole.

After Frazier homered, consecutive singles by James McCann and Jorge Mateo put runners at first and second. Henderson batted for Joey Ortiz and hit a 1-0 sinker off Cordero (3-2) down the right-field line.

Henderson's hit went by the diving attempt of New York first baseman Anthony Rizzo, hugged the line and wound up in the corner. New York right fielder Aaron Judge was a little slow in getting to the ball and Mateo easily scored the go-ahead run.

Ryan Mountcastle, who homered off Cortes in the fourth, lifted a sacrifice fly for the sixth run of the seventh. Anthony Santander hit an RBI single after opening the inning with a walk. Austin Hays, who singled earlier in the inning, added an RBI single off Albert Abreu for the eighth run.

New York's Gleyber Torres homered in consecutive at-bats in the third and fifth off Baltimore starter Tyler Wells as the Yankees saw their five-game winning streak stopped. Torres hit a two-run homer before hitting a solo shot for his 14th career multi-homer game.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa tripled ahead of Torres' first homer and also hit a two-run homer in the fifth.

Cortes allowed four runs on five hits in six-plus innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Wells allowed five runs on five hits in five innings. He struck out eight, walked two but also tied a career high by allowing three homers.

Mike Bauman (4-0) pitched a 1-2-3 sixth ahead of Baltimore's biggest inning this season. The Orioles' Mychal Givens loaded the bases with one out in the seventh and Danny Coulombe allowed Rizzo's RBI single before working out of a bases-loaded jam.

Coulombe also pitched a 1-2-3 eighth before Felix Bautista fanned two in the ninth for his 12th save in 16 chances.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.