Orioles use 7-run first to dispatch Yankees

[1/29] Jul 30, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander (25) connects on a double to drive in two runs in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

July 31 - Adam Frazier hit a three-run home run and Adley Rutschman singled twice in Baltimore's seven-run first inning as the Orioles beat the visiting New York Yankees 9-3 on Sunday night.

The Orioles, who lead the American League East, won two of three games in the series against last-place New York.

The Orioles scored six runs before the Yankees recorded an out, with Frazier's blast among the Baltimore highlights. The first run came on Anthony Santander's double, and Santander and Gunnar Henderson scored on Ryan O'Hearn's double. O'Hearn finished with three RBIs.

Mike Baumann (8-0) was the winning pitcher with one inning of relief after Dean Kremer gave up three runs on seven hits in four-plus innings. Kremer recorded seven of the Orioles pitchers' season-high 18 total strikeouts. That also marked a season high in whiffs for New York batters, who were fanned eight times across the last three innings.

The Yankees left starting pitcher Luis Severino in to work 3 1/3 innings, and he was charged with nine runs on 10 hits. Severino (2-5) also gave up 10 hits in a July 6 loss to Baltimore.

The Orioles won for only the second time in their last five games, but they were feeling good about taking the series from the Yankees. The teams won't meet again during the regular season, with Baltimore winning the season series by a 7-6 count.

Frazier has 13 homers this year. Rutschman's two singles in the opening inning included an RBI base hit to center field to make it 7-0. He finished 3-for-4.

Jake Bauers belted his eighth homer of the season to lead off the third inning for the Yankees. Bauers' double in the fourth drove in another run.

The Orioles produced more offense in the fourth, scoring on Henderson's double and O'Hearn's single.

Bauers and Harrison Bader each had two hits for the Yankees, who have lost three of their last five games. Bader also had a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

New York is 2-7 in road games since the All-Star break.

--Field Level Media

