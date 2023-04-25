O's edge Red Sox for 7th straight win

[1/54] Apr 24, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) fields Boston Red Sox shortstop Enrique Hernandez (not pictured) ground ball dueling the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports















April 25 - The Baltimore Orioles overcame a four-run deficit and extended their winning streak to seven games by beating the visiting Boston Red Sox 5-4 in the opener of a three-game series on Monday night.

It was a 4-4 game until Orioles left fielder Austin Hays drove in shortstop Jorge Mateo with a single in the bottom of the fifth. Hays collected two of Baltimore's 13 hits.

Rafael Devers hit his American League-leading ninth home run of the season for Boston, which received a solo home run from Triston Casas and three hits from Masataka Yoshida.

After committing a balk that allowed pinch runner Raimel Tapia to take second base with no one out in the ninth, Baltimore reliever Yennier Cano retired the next three batters in order to record the save, his first of the season.

Baltimore starter Dean Kremer (2-0) allowed four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Boston received five innings from Chris Sale (1-2), who surrendered five runs on nine hits. He walked one and didn't record a strikeout.

After Casas opened the scoring with his home run in the second, the Red Sox took a 2-0 lead in the third when an Alex Verdugo single scored Connor Wong. Devers followed with a two-run homer to raise Boston's lead to 4-0.

The Orioles got on the scoreboard in their half of the third, when Adam Frazier singled home Cedric Mullins. Baltimore tied the game in the fourth when a Ramon Urias double scored Ryan Mountcastle and Anthony Santander, and then Urias scored on a James McCann single.

Urias had two hits and drove in two runs for the Orioles. Mountcastle and Mullins also had two hits apiece for Baltimore.

Boston finished with seven hits in the loss. The Red Sox opened the season by winning two of three games against the Orioles in Boston. The Orioles gave up nine runs in each of those three games.

