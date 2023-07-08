Out to halt slide, Yanks turn to ace Gerrit Cole vs. Cubs

July 8 - While the Chicago Cubs were elated about a dominating pitching performance and another big showing from Cody Bellinger, the New York Yankees were left frustrated with an offense that continued to struggle.

The Cubs attempt to produce the same formula against Gerrit Cole and seek their second win at Yankee Stadium when they continue a three-game series with the offensively challenged Yankees on Saturday afternoon.

Since a 9-1 win over St. Louis in London on June 24 moved them to within one over .500, the Cubs are 4-8 in their past 12. Chicago heads into Saturday with three of those wins in the past four games after opening the series with a 3-0 victory Friday.

Jameson Taillon allowed one hit in eight innings and combined with Adbert Alzolay on a two-hitter, marking the sixth time this season the Cubs held an opponent to two hits or fewer.

Bellinger, who may be the target of trade speculation to the Yankees closer to the deadline, hit his ninth homer and added a single to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games. He's batting .479 (23-for-48) during the streak and .373 (25-for-67) since returning from a knee injury June 15.

"It's all out of my control," Bellinger said. "I think the guys in this clubhouse, we got a good team. We showed it (Friday night) and hopefully we can get on a little roll. I think we got the team that can compete in here for sure."

The Yankees are looking to avoid their second four-game losing streak since losing Aaron Judge to a bruised right toe June 3. New York lost four straight June 14-18 and then won nine of the next 14.

The Yankees are 13-16 since Judge last played and have scored two runs or fewer 12 times in his absence. On Friday, New York did not have an at-bat with a runner in scoring position and grounded into two double plays.

"We gotta do better," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "It's obviously a struggle for us right now, but we gotta keep at it."

The Yankees will attempt to produce improved results at the plate for Cole (8-2, 2.79 ERA), who is 1-2 with a 2.70 ERA in his past five outings.

Cole has allowed two runs or fewer 13 times and the Yankees dropped to 9-4 in those games when he allowed two runs on six hits in six innings during a 5-1 loss at St. Louis on Sunday.

Cole is 10-3 with a 2.53 ERA in 15 career starts against the Cubs and is facing Chicago for the first time since striking out 12 in six innings for Houston on May 27, 2019.

After completing their 10th shutout this season, the Cubs hand the ball to Drew Smyly (7-5, 4.10).

Smyly was 5-1 with a 2.60 ERA through his first 10 starts but is 2-4 with a 6.49 ERA in his past seven.

Smyly took a no-decision for the first time since May 17 on Monday when he allowed three runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings at Milwaukee. During his second-shortest outing this season, Smyly threw a season-low 73 pitches five days after getting tagged for seven runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Smyly is 3-0 with a 1.85 ERA in nine career appearances (seven starts) against the Yankees. He last opposed the Yankees on Sept. 20, 2016, when he allowed one run on four hits in six innings with Tampa Bay.

--Field Level Media

