Ozzie Albies' walk-off sac fly lifts Braves over Dodgers

[1/37] May 24, 2023; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports















May 25 - Ozzie Albies hit a sacrifice fly to right field to score Austin Riley with the winning run in the ninth inning, giving the Atlanta Braves a 4-3 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday to salvage the finale of the three-game series.

Riley opened the inning with a sharp double, his second of the game, against reliever Phil Bickford (1-2) and went to third on Travis d'Arnaud's groundout. The Dodgers intentionally walked Eddie Rosario before Albies plated Riley on the seventh pitch of his at-bat.

It was the fourth walk-off win of the season for Atlanta.

The winning pitcher was Raisel Iglesias (1-1), who allowed runners on the corners in the ninth before getting Max Muncy to pop out to end the threat.

Neither starter earned a decision. Atlanta's Bryce Elder pitched six innings and allowed one run on seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Los Angeles' Tony Gonsolin pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on three hits -- two of them home runs -- with two walks and four strikeouts.

Gonsolin retired the first 10 batters he faced until Matt Olson hit his 14th homer of the season, a solo shot, in the fourth inning. The ball was measured at 456 feet and carried over the roof of the "Chop House" restaurant in right field.

The Dodgers got the run back in the fifth when Mookie Betts led off with a solo home run. Los Angeles had stranded two runners on base in each of the first three innings.

Atlanta used the long ball again in the fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead. After Albies walked, Marcell Ozuna blasted a 452-foot two-run homer to center field.

The Dodgers tied it 3-3 in the eighth with a pair of runs against reliever Nick Anderson. Jason Heyward got a run home with a groundout and Miguel Vargas followed with a run-scoring double.

Freddie Freeman went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single in the first inning.

--Field Level Media











