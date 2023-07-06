Padres draw 11 walks while finishing sweep of Angels

[1/50] Jul 5, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Seth Lugo (67) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

July 6 - Fernando Tatis Jr. had three hits and San Diego drew 11 walks en route to a 5-3 win over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday that completed the Padres' first three-game sweep of the season.

The Angels, who were swept by the Padres for the first time since 1999, have lost seven of their past eight games. With the sweep, the Padres matched their longest winning streak of the season at three games.

San Diego got the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning.

Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled off Angels reliever Jacob Webb with one out. Webb then intentionally walked Juan Soto before Manny Machado drew a full-count walk on a pitch that appeared to be at the bottom of the strike zone.

With Xander Bogaerts at the plate, Angels manager Phil Nevin was ejected by plate umpire Jerry Lane for arguing another low pitch call.

Bogaerts then tapped a 2-2 pitch on the ground between the pitching mound and first. Webb fielded the ball but had no play on Tatis at home as he outran Bogaerts to first.

The Padres added an insurance run in the eighth on a hit and three walks -- the last drawn by Machado with the bases loaded -- to increase the lead to 5-3.

The Angels had tied the game 3-3 in the top of the seventh when Matt Thaiss drove the first pitch from reliever Nick Martinez 424 feet into the seats in right for his fifth homer of the season.

San Diego had taken a 3-2 lead when Manny Machado opened the sixth with his 12th homer of the season off reliever Jose Soriano. Machado also singled home the Padres' second run.

Martinez (4-3) was credited with the win. Closer Josh Hader, who was working a third straight game for the first time since 2021, tossed a hitless ninth for his 20th save. Webb (1-1) took the loss.

Both starting pitchers gave up two runs, including an unearned run.

Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval allowed only two hits but issued four walks and struck out five in five innings. Padres right-hander Seth Lugo yielded five hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings.

