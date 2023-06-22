Padres end Giants' win streak with 10-run uprising

[1/41] Jun 22, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. (31) smiles during warms up before the game against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

June 22 - Blake Snell had 11 strikeouts and did not allow a run for the fourth time in his last five starts as the visiting San Diego Padres avoided a four-game sweep and ended the San Francisco Giants' winning streak at 10 games with an easy 10-0 victory Thursday afternoon.

Gary Sanchez, Manny Machado and Ha-Seong Kim all hit home runs for the Padres, while Sanchez had three hits, three RBIs and two runs. San Diego absorbed a pair of walk-off losses and a two-run defeat in the first three games of the series.

Staked to a 3-0 lead on a Sanchez homer in the top of the first, Snell (4-6) coasted through six innings, allowing three hits and no walks. His 11-strikeout performance came after a pair of 12-strikeout efforts in his previous two starts.

Snell has now allowed just one run and 13 hits over his last 31 innings, lowering his ERA from 5.04 on May 25 to 3.22.

Giants starter Alex Wood (2-2), who walked two batters in front of Sanchez's home run in the first, again aided the Padres' cause by walking Fernando Tatis Jr. to open the third. After a Juan Soto bunt single, Machado made it a 6-0 game with a three-run homer, his ninth of the season.

Wood gave up six runs on four hits over 3 1/3 innings with four walks and two strikeouts.

Jakob Junis relieved Wood with one out in the fourth and on his first pitch served up a homer to Kim, his sixth of the year.

San Diego completed its scoring with a three-run fifth. Jake Cronenworth contributed an RBI single and Nelson Cruz had a two-run double to the uprising.

Machado finished with two hits, three RBIs and two runs for the Padres, while Soto had two hits and scored twice. Kim also scored a pair of runs.

Relievers Luis Garcia and Ray Kerr completed the Padres' eighth shutout of the season.

Bailey had two of the Giants' three hits, both singles. San Francisco had no extra-base hits in the game and was shut out for the seventh time this year.

--Field Level Media















